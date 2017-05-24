Latest Research and Reviews
A hitchhiker’s guide to an ISS experiment in under 9 monthsnpj Microgravity 3, 6
A longitudinal dataset of five years of public activity in the Scratch online communityScientific Data 4, 170002
Institutions: Small-school science
Researchers outside the big institutions face a unique mix of challenges and opportunities.Nature Jobs 546, 317–319
Minerals: A rescue package for imperilled collectionNature 546, 210
Teaching nanosafety
Steffen Foss Hansen and Anders Baun present some of the approaches that they have implemented in their Nanotechnology and the Environment course.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 596
Astronomy education in retreatNature Astronomy 1, 0144
Education: Combine and conquer
Completing two graduate degrees can offer great flexibility.Nature Jobs 545, 515–517
A mentor’s acid test
Mutual respect, guidance and support are key to a fruitful relationship with trainees, says W. Larry Kenney.Nature Jobs 545, 377