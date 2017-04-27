Echocardiography

Definition

Echocardiography is ultrasonography of the heart. The procedure is usually performed by placing an ultrasound-emitting transducer against the chest (transthoracic echocardiography), but can also be undertaken using an ultrasound-emitting transducer on the end of a scope that is placed in the lower part of the oesophagus (transoesophageal echocardiography).

