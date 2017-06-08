DNA recombination
DNA recombination is the exchange of DNA strands to produce new nucleotide sequence arrangements. Recombination occurs typically, though not exclusively, between regions of similar sequence by breaking and rejoining DNA segments, and is essential for generating genetic diversity and for maintaining genome integrity.
Bacterial RadA is a DnaB-type helicase interacting with RecA to promote bidirectional D-loop extension
Bacterial homologous recombination involves the actions of RadA and RecA to promote single-stranded DNA integration. Here the authors report the structure of RadA from Streptococcus pneumoniae and demonstrate that it acts as a hexameric DnaB-type helicase.Nature Communications 8, 15638
Network and role analysis of autophagy in Phytophthora sojaeScientific Reports 7, 1879
DNA–RNA hybrids: the risks of DNA breakage during transcription
In this Perspective, the authors consider how DNA breaks stimulate R-loop formation, particularly within actively transcribed genomic regions, and discuss the cellular mechanisms that prevent or remove RNA–DNA hybrids to preserve genome integrity.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 439–443
Genomics: Mapping meiotic breaksNature Reviews Genetics 17, 716–717
X marks the spot: PRDM9 rescues hybrid sterility by finding hidden treasure in the genome
Three recent reports explore how PRDM9 binds to meiotic hotspots within the genome and provide compelling evidence that hotspot erosion leads to speciation.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 267–269
Bacterial genetics: A CRISPR sense of self
A new study proposes a model to explain why spacer acquisition by the CRISPR–Cas system is biased towards foreign DNA.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 328–329
Genome instability: Targeted telomere insertion
In cells that use alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT), NR2C/F proteins mediate the insertion of telomeric DNA throughout the genome and hence genome instability.
Recombination: genomic mix 'n' match
This month's Genome Watch explores the effect that recombination can have on the interpretation of outbreak investigations, and the far-reaching consequences for genomic diversity in bacterial species.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 795
Robin Holliday 1932–2014Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 21, 501–502