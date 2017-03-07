DNA probes
DNA probes are stretches of single-stranded DNA used to detect the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. DNA probes are usually labelled, for example with radioisotopes, epitopes, biotin or fluorophores to enable their detection.
Latest Research and Reviews
Continuously tunable nucleic acid hybridization probes
Multiplexed hybridization probes are traditionally difficult to design with high sensitivity and specificity. Here Wu et al. present a method for fine, decoupled and on-the-fly tuning of probe behavior based on the stoichiometric formulation of a molecular competitor species.Nature Methods 12, 1191–1196
DNA sense-and-respond protein modules for mammalian cells
A zinc finger–based modular DNA sequence–recognition system produces a customizable response signal that can induce apoptosis or detect virus-infected cells.Nature Methods 12, 1085–1090
The impact of DNA intercalators on DNA and DNA-processing enzymes elucidated through force-dependent binding kinetics
DNA intercalators, a type of fluorescent probes widely used to visualize DNA, can perturb DNA structure and stability. Here, the authors show how DNA-binding affinity can be tuned using DNA tension, ionic strength and dye species, and how this can be used to minimize DNA structural perturbations.Nature Communications 6, 7304
News and Comment
Structural biology: Peering inside protein complexes with AFM
Atomic force microscopy is applied to image the location of chemical groups inside single protein complexes.Nature Methods 12, 284–285
Technique: DNA hairpins track traction
Two studies report the design of DNA hairpins that function as optical probes of cellular traction forces, offering high spatiotemporal resolution and signal-to-noise ratio.
DNA sensor detects blood cancer
DNA sensor for leishmaniasis
Sequence-specific labeling of multiple cell types in a sample using surface zinc fingers (sZFs) and fluorophore-tagged DNA probes
In vitro studies suggest a method using sZFs and fluorophore-tagged DNA probes could be useful for imaging multiple cell types in complex tissue samples.