DNA damage response
The DNA damage response is a network of cellular pathways that sense, signal and repair DNA lesions. Surveillance proteins that monitor DNA integrity can activate cell cycle checkpoints and DNA repair pathways in response to DNA damage, to prevent the generation of potentially deleterious mutations.
- Scientific Reports 7, 3009
Physiological functions of programmed DNA breaks in signal-induced transcription
Recent evidence indicates that controlled generation of DNA breaks, accompanied by activation of DNA damage repair pathways, can regulate transcription through promoter and enhancer activation and the relief of DNA torsional stress.
Exosomes maintain cellular homeostasis by excreting harmful DNA from cells
The role of exosomes in intercellular communication is well established, however less in known about the biological roles of exosome secretion in exosome-secreting cells. Here the authors show that exosome secretion controls cellular homeostasis in exosome-secreting cells by removing harmful cytoplasmic DNA from cells.Nature Communications 8, 15287
Red light improves spermatozoa motility and does not induce oxidative DNA damageScientific Reports 7, 46480
DNA Damage Response: RNA m6A regulates DNA repair
Activating ATR, the devil's in the dETAA1l
Two studies now show that Ewing's tumour-associated antigen 1 (ETAA1) is recruited to sites of DNA replication stress through its interaction with replication protein A, where it stimulates the ATR kinase to promote efficient genome duplication. These findings provide exciting insight into the already very complex regulatory mechanism of the ATR activation cascade.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1120–1122
DNA damage response: p53 curbs topological stress
DNA damage response: Controlling ubiquitylation at DNA lesions
Two studies now provide new insights into the complex and multi-level regulation of ubiquitylation in the DNA damage response.
DNA damage response: H1 — a linker of ubiquitylation and repairNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 700–701
PAR and the organization of the DNA damage response