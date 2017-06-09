Research | | open
Differentiation
Cell differentiation is the process by which specialised cells such as muscle, skin or nerve cells, are formed from less specialised cells such as stem cells and their progenitors. Differentiation occurs during development of an organism to produce new specialised cells, and also in adults to replenish cells that are lost.
- Scientific Reports 7, 3137
The microprotein Minion controls cell fusion and muscle formation
Cellular fusion is essential for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors identify Minion as a microprotein required for myoblast fusion and skeletal muscle formation, and show that co-expression of Minion and Myomaker is sufficient to induce cytoskeletal rearrangement and cell fusion even in non-muscle cells.Nature Communications 8, 15664
Myomerger induces fusion of non-fusogenic cells and is required for skeletal muscle development
Cellular fusion is fundamental for skeletal muscle development. Here the authors show that myomerger is expressed in myoblasts, is essential for myoblast fusion in mice, and in co-operation with myomaker confers fusogenic ability to non-fusogenic cells.Nature Communications 8, 15665
Alternative splicing as a regulator of development and tissue identity
Alternative splicing expands the complexity of the proteome by generating multiple transcript isoforms from a single gene. Numerous alternative splicing events occur during cell differentiation and tissue maturation, suggesting that alternative splicing supports proper development. Recent studies shed light on how alternative splicing and its coordination contribute to organ development and tissue homeostasis.
Circulating potentialNature Immunology 18, 487
Prostate cancer: BRN2 is a neuroendocrine driverNature Reviews Urology 14, 10
Stem cells: Making human microglia in a dish
Researchers have developed a protocol for differentiation of microglia-like cells from human pluripotent stem cells.Nature Methods 13, 900–901
Gene expression: Unmixing cell lineage states with single-cell RNA sequencingNature Methods 13, 903
Cell differentiation: Pushing differentiation
Cell differentiation blockade in the early stages of AML can be overcome by inhibiting dihydroorotate dehydrogenaseNature Reviews Cancer 16, 678
Royalactin is not a royal making of a queenNature 537, E10–E12