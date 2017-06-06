Research | | open
Dendritic excitability
Dendritic excitability refers to the readiness of synapses and branches in a dendritic tree to depolarize. It is influenced by the resting membrane potential, ion channel and receptor expression, relative intracellular and extracellular ion concentrations, and is altered during synaptic plasticity.
Glutamatergic synaptic integration of locomotion speed via septoentorhinal projections
The authors describe a glutamatergic septoentorhinal pathway that provides running-speed-correlated input to MEC layer 2/3. The speed signal is integrated by several MEC cell classes and converted into speed-dependent output. This speed circuit may be important for the spatial computations of MEC neurons.Nature Neuroscience 20, 16–19
Analogue modulation of back-propagating action potentials enables dendritic hybrid signalling
‘Analogue’ modulation by somatic membrane potentials can modify ‘digital’ axonal action potentials. Here, the authors show that analogue modulation can occur in back-propagating dendritic action potentials and calcium signals, leading to signal enhancement or attenuation in a location-dependent manner.Nature Communications 7, 13033
BDNF pro-peptide regulates dendritic spines via caspase-3Cell Death & Disease 7, e2264
Conjunctive input processing drives feature selectivity in hippocampal CA1 neurons
The authors found that dendritic plateau potentials, resulting from the conjunction of EC3 and CA3 inputs, positively modulate existing place fields and induce novel place field formation in CA1 pyramidal neurons. Such a canonical circuit operation may support the formation of spatial maps in the hippocampus and the acquisition of feature selectivity elsewhere in cortex.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1133–1142
Reading dendritic activity with gap junctions
Patch-clamp recordings and imaging in retina show that electrical synapses between dendrites of neighboring ganglion cells transform spatial patterns of light activated synaptic input into a temporal population code.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1625–1627
Dendrites: Regenerating space
Place-cell firing in mice can be accompanied by regenerative dendritic events, which predict some of the properties of place fields.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 766–767
Dendrites: Dendritic processors
Active dendritic processing has a role in neuronal computations in the visual system.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 815
Oscillations: Theta travels to the other side
Theta waves travel along the entire long axis of the hippocampus, resulting in a phase difference of 180° between the dorsal and ventral poles.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 668–669