Dendrimers

Definition

Dendrimers are polymers with branched, tree-like structures. They are of interest in applications such as drug delivery and catalysis.

  News and Views

    Fullerene-based dendritic structures coated with 120 sugars can be made in high yields in a relatively short sequence of reactions. The mannosylated compound is shown to inhibit Ebola infection in cells more efficiently than monofullerene-based glycoclusters.

    • Sébastien Vidal
    Nature Chemistry 8, 4–6

  Research Highlights

    The sliding movement of the actin–myosin protein conjugate responsible for contracting muscles can be inhibited using a dendrimer that glues them together.

    • Gavin Armstrong
    Nature Chemistry

  News

    French researchers have shown that their dendrimer against the receptor for M-CSF blocks inflammation, cartilage degradation and bone erosion in mouse models of rheumatoid arthritis. The team is getting the compound ready for clinical trials.

    • Kai-Jye Lou
    Science-Business eXchange 4
