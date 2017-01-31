Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
The key role of the scaffold on the efficiency of dendrimer nanodrugs
The biological properties of dendrimers are thought to be largely dependent on the chemical nature of their surface. Here, the authors show that the internal scaffold of dendritic nanodrugs strongly influences their bioactivity, based on convergent information from biology and computation results.Nature Communications 6, 7722
Reviews |
Electron-transfer processes in dendrimers and their implication in biology, catalysis, sensing and nanotechnology
Redox sites can be incorporated within dendrimers — highly branched, well-defined macromolecules — at specific locations, such as their core, branching points, periphery or inner cavities. These dendrimers can serve to functionalize surfaces, and electron-transfer processes at their redox sites show promise for various applications ranging from metallo-protein modelling to sensing to catalysis.Nature Chemistry 4, 255–267
Research |
Metallodendrimers in three oxidation states with electronically interacting metals and stabilization of size-selected gold nanoparticles
Metallodendrimers containing redox-robust centres are functional molecules with many potential applications. Here, the authors fabricate iron containing metallodendrimers in a range of oxidation states and investigate their interactions with, and stabilization of, gold nanoparticles.Nature Communications 5, 3489
Research |
Macromolecular semi-rigid nanocavities for cooperative recognition of specific large molecular shapes
Large molecular shape-consistent host molecules are required for molecular recognition applications and the development of artificial enzymes. Here, the authors synthesize semi-rigid dendritic molecules with cavities capable of tunable discrimination between a range of large guest molecules.Nature Communications 4, 2581
News and Comment
News and Views |
Glycofullerenes: Sweet fullerenes vanquish viruses
Fullerene-based dendritic structures coated with 120 sugars can be made in high yields in a relatively short sequence of reactions. The mannosylated compound is shown to inhibit Ebola infection in cells more efficiently than monofullerene-based glycoclusters.Nature Chemistry 8, 4–6
Research Highlights |
Dendrimers: Sticky situation
The sliding movement of the actin–myosin protein conjugate responsible for contracting muscles can be inhibited using a dendrimer that glues them together.
News |
Dendrimer throws a blanket on RA
French researchers have shown that their dendrimer against the receptor for M-CSF blocks inflammation, cartilage degradation and bone erosion in mouse models of rheumatoid arthritis. The team is getting the compound ready for clinical trials.