Deformation dynamics

Latest Research and Reviews
NMR reveals a dynamic allosteric pathway in thrombinScientific Reports 7, 39575
Fast antibody fragment motion: flexible linkers act as entropic springScientific Reports 6, 22148
News and Comment
News and Views |
Active matter: Playful topology
The combination of topological constraints and deformability in an active system of microtubules and molecular motors leads to rich dynamic behaviour.Nature Materials 13, 1004–1005
Research Highlights |
Heavy ion bath
Research Highlights |
Materials physics: Bend testing
Researchers in Hong Kong have developed a methodology for probing the atomic structures of deformed metallic glasses
Research Highlights |
Mechanical properties: Size stress
Crystal size has a strong influence on the deformation of crystalline materials such as metals and ceramics