Coral reefs
Coral reefs are marine structures created by calcifying coral animals and their algal symbionts. Coral reef ecosystems are generally high in biodiversity, most often found in shallow tropical seas, and are threatened by factors including ocean acidification, global warming and sea level rise.
Latest Research and Reviews
Larval fish dispersal in a coral-reef seascape
Larval dispersal of clownfish and butterflyfish across a 10,000 km2 area was tracked over 2 years, a large enough scale to inform the design of marine reserve networks and test their performance.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0148
Prehistorical and historical declines in Caribbean coral reef accretion rates driven by loss of parrotfish
Fishing of keystone herbivores such as parrotfish is thought to negatively impact corals. Here, Cramer and colleagues analyse the sedimentary record for the last 3,000 years from three coral reef sites in the Caribbean and show that indeed coral declines are linked to parrotfish declines.Nature Communications 8, 14160
Coral reef soundscapes may not be detectable far from the reefScientific Reports 6, 31862
News and Comment
Coral reefs: Community responsesNature Climate Change 6, 982
Marine ecology: Corals cooled by rising seasNature Climate Change 6, 895
Marine microbiology: Microbiome 'coral'ations
Two new studies examine the microbiome of coral reefs and highlight the importance of coral-associated beneficial bacteria and of temperate viruses in this ecosystem.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 266
Securing the future of the Great Barrier Reef
The decline of the Great Barrier Reef can be reversed by improvements to governance and management: current policies that promote fossil fuels and economic development of the Reef region need to be reformed to prioritize long-term protection from climate change and other stressors.Nature Climate Change 5, 508–511
Evolution: Coral diversityNature Climate Change 5, 98
Marine biology: The coral disease triangle
The underlying causes of biodiversity loss can be numerous and difficult to identify. Now evidence suggests that disease outbreaks triggered by warming oceans are a primary cause of the disappearance of Caribbean coral reefs.Nature Climate Change 5, 302–303