Control theory
Definition
Control theory is a branch of mathematics and engineering, which defines the conditions needed for a system to maintain a controlled output in the face of input variation. Classically developed for automation and robotics, control theory has since been applied to regulatory processes in physiology, genomics or sociology.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1824
Observability of Boolean multiplex control networksScientific Reports 7, 46495
Economy, Movement Dynamics, and Muscle Activity of Human Walking at Different SpeedsScientific Reports 7, 43986
Control of complex networks requires both structure and dynamicsScientific Reports 6, 24456