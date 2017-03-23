Continuous renal replacement therapy
Continuous renal replacement therapy is a procedure in which patients with acute renal failure are dialysed slowly over 24 hours. The procedure is particularly well suited to intensive care settings where critically ill patients might be intolerant to traditional intermittent haemodialysis.
Cell-free plasma hemoglobin removal by dialyzers with various permeability profilesScientific Reports 5, 16367
Continuous renal replacement therapy: recent advances and future research
Although continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is widely used for the treatment of acute kidney injury in intensive care units, controversy in the clinical application of this therapy continues. Results of two recently published randomized controlled trials—the ATN study and the RENAL trial—have now provided an unparalleled quantity of information to guide clinicians. Here, Prowle and Bellomo discuss the results of these trials, explain the controversies that still exist regarding the use of CRRT, and describe the questions that remain to be answered.Nature Reviews Nephrology 6, 521–529
Acute kidney injury: Antibiotic therapy during CRRT—getting the dose just right
A new study suggests that use of unadjusted dosages of β-lactam antibiotics could reduce the risk of inadequate serum concentrations during continuous renal replacement therapy. However, risk of overdose compounds the problem. Therapeutic drug monitoring, pharmacokinetic modelling and dose simulation might provide opportunities to improve dose precision and patient outcomes.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 486–488
Paediatrics: CARPEDIEM—continuous renal replacement therapy for infantsNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 422
Paediatrics: Paediatric CRRT and ECMO: fluid overload is not the only issue
Current dogma suggests that fluid overload—when associated with acute kidney injury (AKI)—is an independent risk factor for death. Although the volume status of the patient is important, there are other predictors of morbidity, mortality and the need for renal replacement therapy in patients with AKI.Nature Reviews Nephrology 8, 565–566
Dialysis: Ratio of total-to-ionized calcium and mortality riskNature Reviews Nephrology 8, 434
Acute kidney injury: Fluid overload increases mortality in critically ill childrenNature Reviews Nephrology 6, 190
Dialysis: Results of RENAL—what is the optimal CRRT target dose?
The abstract of the RENAL Replacement Therapy study concludes that in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury, treatment with higher-intensity continuous renal replacement therapy did not reduce mortality. However, the real news is that survival and recovery of renal function might depend on how therapy is provided.Nature Reviews Nephrology 6, 191–192