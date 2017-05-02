Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
An efficient cell free enzyme-based total synthesis of a meningococcal vaccine candidatenpj Vaccines 1, 16017
Research | | open
Engineering the Campylobacter jejuni N-glycan to create an effective chicken vaccineScientific Reports 6, 26511
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Profiling carbohydrate recognitionNature Immunology 16, 228
News and Views |
A sweet T cell response
Although protein-polysaccharide conjugate vaccines provide notable clinical benefits, it is still not fully understood how they work. A new mechanism of action for these vaccines has been identified in which T cells can recognize sugar epitopes in the context of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) provided they are bound to a protein 'anchor', which allows binding of the sugar epitope to the MHC (pages 1602–1609).Nature Medicine 17, 1551–1552
News |
Modular, noncovalent conjugate vaccines to prevent bacterial infection
In vitro and mouse studies suggest modular, noncovalent conjugate vaccines could be useful for preventing bacterial infections.
News |
β-Amyloid (Aβ)
Mouse studies suggest a conjugate vaccine against the amino-terminal fragment of Ab could help prevent AD.