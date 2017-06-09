Computational models
Computational models are mathematical models that are simulated using computation to study complex systems. In biology, one example is the use of a computational model to study an outbreak of an infectious disease such as influenza. The parameters of the mathematical model are adjusted using computer simulation to study different possible outcomes.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Release of Cytochrome C from Bax Pores at the Mitochondrial MembraneScientific Reports 7, 2636
Research | | open
Time-order-errors and duration ranges in the Episodic Temporal Generalization taskScientific Reports 7, 2644
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Biofilms: Communities in sync
This study shows that distant biofilms can coordinate their behaviour and use time-sharing to increase their growth rate under nutrient-limiting conditionsNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320–321
News and Views |
Exploring protein sequence–function landscapes
The effects of sequence variation on function are elucidated by a study of protein evolution.Nature Biotechnology 35, 125–126
Research Highlights |
Microbiology: Many models of microbial metabolismNature Methods 14, 110
Research Highlights |
Genetic variation: Giving context to phenotype predictionNature Reviews Genetics 18, 144–145
Comments and Opinion |
How single cells do it
Single-cell sequencing is poised to elucidate how cells contribute to tissue function.Nature Methods 14, 33
Research Highlights |
Colorectal cancer: DR_MOMP: a prognostic tool for risk stratification