Computational methods
Computational models are mathematical models used to numerically study the behaviour of complex systems by means of a computer simulation. A computational model can be used to make predictions of the system's behaviour under different conditions, often for cases in which intuitive analytical solutions are not available.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Universal fragment descriptors for predicting properties of inorganic crystals
Machine learning methods can be useful for materials discovery; however certain properties remain difficult to predict. Here, the authors present a universal machine learning approach for modelling the properties of inorganic crystals, which is validated for eight electronic and thermomechanical properties.Nature Communications 8, 15679
News and Comment
News and Views |
Material witness: Close to the edgeNature Materials 15, 1060
News and Views |
Organic light-emitting diodes: High-throughput virtual screening
Computer networks, trained with data from delayed-fluorescence materials that have been successfully used in organic light-emitting diodes, facilitate the high-speed prediction of good emitters for display and lighting applications.Nature Materials 15, 1056–1057
News and Views |
Obituary: Walter Kohn (1923–2016)Nature Materials 15, 704
News and Views |
Materials modelling: The frontiers and the challenges
Materials simulations have become a dominant force in the world of science and technology. The intellectual challenges lying ahead to sustain such a paradigm shift are discussed.Nature Materials 15, 381–382
Comments and Opinion |
Materials modelling in London
Angelos Michaelides, Professor in Theoretical Chemistry at University College London (UCL) and co-director of the Thomas Young Centre (TYC), explains to Nature Materials the challenges in materials modelling and the objectives of the TYC.Nature Materials 15, 371–372
Comments and Opinion |
Wavefunction-based electronic-structure calculations for solids
Many-electron wavefunctions face the exponential-wall problem at large electron numbers. Formulating wavefunctions with the help of cumulants effectively avoids this problem and provides a valuable starting point for electronic-structure calculations for solids.Nature Physics 12, 106–107