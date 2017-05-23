Combination drug therapy

Definition

A combination therapy is a therapeutic intervention in which more than one therapy is administered to the patient. Examples of combination therapy include treatment regimens that involve administering several separate pills, each containing a particular drug, or single pills that contain several drugs.

    By preventing the accumulation of misfolded or damaged proteins, the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway has essential functions in cell homeostasis. Cancer cells produce proteins that promote cell survival and proliferation, and inhibit cell death, and thus, clinical trials have tested the therapeutic effect of proteasome inhibitors on patients with a variety of cancer types, mainly haematological malignancies. Herein, the authors discuss the advances and challenges derived from the introduction of proteasome inhibitors in the clinic, including therapeutic resistance.

    • Elisabet E. Manasanch
    •  & Robert Z. Orlowski
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology

    Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed in men ≥65 years of age, many of whom have one or more comorbidities, often including cardiovascular comorbidities, thus highlighting a need to understand the risks of cardiovascular toxicities associated with prostate cancer treatments. In this Review, the authors describe the evidence linking widely used treatments of prostate cancer, including androgen deprivation therapies, chemotherapies and targeted therapies with cardiovascular adverse events.

    • Antonello Veccia
    • , Francesca Maines
    • , Stefania Kinspergher
    • , Enzo Galligioni
    •  & Orazio Caffo
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 230–243

    The interaction between radiotherapy and the host immune system has uncovered new mechanisms that can be exploited to improve the efficacy of radiotherapy. In this article, the authors highlight data providing new explanations for the success or failure of radiotherapy, and postulate, using radiation-induced tumour equilibrium (RITE) as an example, how the combination of immune-modulation and radiation could tip the balance of the host immune response to promote cure.

    • Ralph R. Weichselbaum
    • , Hua Liang
    • , Liufu Deng
    •  & Yang-Xin Fu
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 365–379

    The treatment landscape for lymphoma has become crowded, requiring efficient prioritization for expedited drug development. New challenges include the optimal duration of therapy, as well as the need to balance cost, benefit, and late-onset toxicity. Herein, the authors overview of the most-promising agents in clinical development for the treatment of lymphoma, and provide expert opinion on new strategies to streamline drug development as well as approaches for patient selection and for incorporating new end points into clinical trials.

    • Anas Younes
    • , Stephen Ansell
    • , Nathan Fowler
    • , Wyndham Wilson
    • , Sven de Vos
    • , John Seymour
    • , Ranjana Advani
    • , Andres Forero
    • , Franck Morschhauser
    • , Marie Jose Kersten
    • , Kensei Tobinai
    • , Pier Luigi Zinzani
    • , Emanuele Zucca
    • , Jeremy Abramson
    •  & Julie Vose
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 335–346
