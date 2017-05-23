Combination drug therapy
A combination therapy is a therapeutic intervention in which more than one therapy is administered to the patient. Examples of combination therapy include treatment regimens that involve administering several separate pills, each containing a particular drug, or single pills that contain several drugs.
Proteasome inhibitors in cancer therapy
By preventing the accumulation of misfolded or damaged proteins, the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway has essential functions in cell homeostasis. Cancer cells produce proteins that promote cell survival and proliferation, and inhibit cell death, and thus, clinical trials have tested the therapeutic effect of proteasome inhibitors on patients with a variety of cancer types, mainly haematological malignancies. Herein, the authors discuss the advances and challenges derived from the introduction of proteasome inhibitors in the clinic, including therapeutic resistance.
Cardiovascular toxicities of systemic treatments of prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is typically diagnosed in men ≥65 years of age, many of whom have one or more comorbidities, often including cardiovascular comorbidities, thus highlighting a need to understand the risks of cardiovascular toxicities associated with prostate cancer treatments. In this Review, the authors describe the evidence linking widely used treatments of prostate cancer, including androgen deprivation therapies, chemotherapies and targeted therapies with cardiovascular adverse events.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 230–243
Radiotherapy and immunotherapy: a beneficial liaison?
The interaction between radiotherapy and the host immune system has uncovered new mechanisms that can be exploited to improve the efficacy of radiotherapy. In this article, the authors highlight data providing new explanations for the success or failure of radiotherapy, and postulate, using radiation-induced tumour equilibrium (RITE) as an example, how the combination of immune-modulation and radiation could tip the balance of the host immune response to promote cure.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 365–379
The landscape of new drugs in lymphoma
The treatment landscape for lymphoma has become crowded, requiring efficient prioritization for expedited drug development. New challenges include the optimal duration of therapy, as well as the need to balance cost, benefit, and late-onset toxicity. Herein, the authors overview of the most-promising agents in clinical development for the treatment of lymphoma, and provide expert opinion on new strategies to streamline drug development as well as approaches for patient selection and for incorporating new end points into clinical trials.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 335–346
Combining drugs and extending treatment — a PFS end point is not sufficient
In studies investigating the combination of two or more anticancer drugs that are already approved for independent use, or 'maintenance' regimens, the use of progression-free survival as the end point for approval is inadequate; sequential treatment with the same agents or existing salvage therapies, respectively, might provide an equivalent survival benefit, with lower toxicity, cost, and treatment burden, therefore, the use of an overall survival end point is essential to justify such interventions.
Prostate cancer: Better VISTAs ahead? Potential and pitfalls of immunotherapy
Despite a rapid increase in the use of anticancer immunotherapy, our understanding of the mechanisms of action and the patients' responses remains limited. The discovery of immune inhibitory markers in the tumour microenvironment following immunotherapy should improve our understanding and might enable us to better apply combination therapies.
Rheumatoid arthritis: Comparing durability of combination therapiesNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 322
Pancreatic cancer: Between ROCK and a hard placeNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Pancreatic cancer: ROCK inhibition sensitizes preclinical modelsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328