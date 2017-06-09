Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Tumour-associated macrophages secrete pleiotrophin to promote PTPRZ1 signalling in glioblastoma stem cells for tumour growth
Tumour-associated macrophages (TAMs) facilitate malignant growth of glioblastoma (GBM). Here, the authors show that TAMs support glioma stem cell renewal via paracrine signalling to the pleiotrophin receptor PTPRZ1 and that blocking this axis results in increased survival of tumour-bearing animals.Nature Communications 8, 15080
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
CNS cancer: New chemoradiation standard for elderly patients with glioblastomaNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 330
Research Highlights |
Neuro-oncology: CD47 antibody helps phagocytes fight paediatric cancerNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258–259
Research Highlights |
Neuro-oncology: New therapeutic targets for diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomaNature Reviews Neurology 13, 196
Research Highlights |
Targeted therapies: Selumetinib MEKing differences in NF1Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 140
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Glioblastoma regression obtained with CAR T cellsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 138