Chronic pancreatitis
Chronic pancreatitis is a chronic inflammation of the pancreas that causes permanent organ damage. Recurrent or persistent abdominal pain is the most common symptom; steatorrhea or diabetes may also be present. The most frequent cause is alcohol misuse. Treatment lifestyle changes, medication and sometimes surgery focuses on pain relief.
Latest Research and Reviews
Novel blood-based microRNA biomarker panel for early diagnosis of chronic pancreatitisScientific Reports 7, 40019
Imaging in pancreatic disease
Effective diagnostic imaging can improve prognosis for patients with pancreatic diseases such as pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer and diabetes mellitus, which benefit from early treatment. Here, Kelly and colleagues review current and future technologies for imaging pancreatic disease, and discuss the development of new contrast agents and molecular imaging targets.
News and Comment
Pancreatitis: Cigarette smoke factor aggravates pancreatitis
Pancreatitis: Alternatively activated macrophages mediate fibrosis
Pancreatic disease in 2014: Pancreatic fibrosis and standard diagnostics
In 2014, pancreatic fibrosis has increasingly been recognized as a key determinant of the pathogenesis, therapy response and disease progression of chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. In addition, secretin-stimulated magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography has gained increasing importance, especially in visualizing pancreatic duct abnormalities. However, the true imaging capacity has not been fully analysed.
Pancreatitis: Secretin increases the diagnostic yield of MRCP
The presence of ductal abnormalities after an unexplained acute attack of acute pancreatitis or in patients with recurrent acute pancreatitis might lead to a misdiagnosis of chronic pancreatitis or complications of acute pancreatitis. A new study suggests secretin administered during magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) leads to a better diagnostic yield than MRCP alone.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 519–520
Decade in review—pancreatic diseases: Advances in understanding and care of pancreatic diseases
Clinical and basic science discoveries over the past decade have led to considerable improvements in our understanding and care of pancreatic diseases. Findings reported in 10 key papers highlight results that have already substantially altered the care of patients with acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer (or soon will).Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 650–652
New chronic pancreatitis gene identified