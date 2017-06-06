News and Views |
Chronic myeloid leukaemia
Chronic myeloid (or myelogenous) leukaemia (CML), also known as chronic granulocytic leukaemia, is a cancer of the white blood cells. It is characterized by the increased and unregulated growth of predominantly myeloid cells in the bone marrow and the accumulation of these cells in the blood.
Featured
- Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
The allosteric inhibitor ABL001 enables dual targeting of BCR–ABL1
The selective allosteric ABL1 inhibitor ABL001 (asciminib) represents a new inhibitory mechanism for BCR–ABL1-driven malignancies, and its efficacy and evolving mechanisms of resistance do not overlap with those of other BCR–ABL1 kinase inhibitors.Nature 543, 733–737
News and Comment
News and Views |
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Research Highlights |
Cancer: Belt and braces for BCR–ABLNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 312–313
Research Highlights |
Haematological cancer: Dual targeting to defeat resistanceNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328–329
News and Views |
Targeted therapies: Remembrance of things past — discontinuation of second-generation TKI therapy for CML
Data from the recent Stop 2G-TKI study confirm that around 60% of patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia who discontinue second-generation BCR–ABL1 tyrosine-kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy after a sustained deep molecular response remain in remission for longer than 1 year. Importantly, the interim findings suggest that prior response to first-line TKI treatment might predict relapse risk after treatment discontinuation.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 201–202
Correspondence |
Overexpression of ABCB1 as prediction marker for CML: How close we are to translation into clinics?Leukemia 31, 266–267
News and Views |
Targeted therapy: Generic imatinib — impact on frontline and salvage therapy for CML
Imatinib has revolutionized the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML). In 2016, generic imatinib will be introduced into the US market. We analyse the potential impact of this new product on patient care and optimal CML therapy, and comment on the effect that distorted cancer drug pricing in the USA will have on treatment for patients with limited therapeutic options.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 270–272