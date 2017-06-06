Chronic myeloid leukaemia

Definition

Chronic myeloid (or myelogenous) leukaemia (CML), also known as chronic granulocytic leukaemia, is a cancer of the white blood cells. It is characterized by the increased and unregulated growth of predominantly myeloid cells in the bone marrow and the accumulation of these cells in the blood.

