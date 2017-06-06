News and Views |
Chromatin remodelling
Chromatin remodelling is the process by which the DNA wrapped within nucleosomes becomes accessible to regulatory elements, such as transcription factors and the replication machinery. Chromatin remodelling can result from covalent modification of histones by histone acetyltransferases, histone deacetylases, histone methyltransferases or kinases, and by ATP-dependent protein complexes that physically remodel, move or remove nucleosomes.
Featured
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 498–500
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Understanding nucleosome dynamics and their links to gene expression and DNA replication
The presence of nucleosomes and their substructures affects local chromatin structure and function. Thus, nucleosome occupancy, their exact positioning and composition need to be dynamically regulated. Advances in genomic technologies have improved our understanding of nucleosome dynamics in various cellular processes, most notably DNA replication and transcription.
Reviews |
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
Reviews |
The emerging field of epigenetics in neurodegeneration and neuroprotection
The contribution of epigenetics to many aspects of neuronal development and function is becoming apparent. In this Review, Zukin and colleagues describe how the dysregulation of epigenetic mechanisms may contribute to neurodegenerative diseases.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 347–361
Reviews |
Mechanisms of action and regulation of ATP-dependent chromatin-remodelling complexes
Nucleosome-remodelling complexes can slide or eject histones, or incorporate histone variants, but they share an ATPase–translocase 'motor' and a common DNA translocation mechanism. In a unifying 'hourglass' model of remodeller function, the different remodeller subfamilies use different modules for targeting to nucleosomes but converge on a DNA translocation mechanism and then diverge again to achieve various outcomes.
Research |
Mechanism of chromatin remodelling revealed by the Snf2-nucleosome structure
The cryo-electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Snf2 chromatin remodeller bound to a nucleosome and a proposed mechanism for DNA translocation by Snf2 are presented.Nature 544, 440–445
News and Comment
News and Views |
A glimpse into chromatin remodeling
Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing ∼4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 498–500
News and Views |
Remodelers tap into nucleosome plasticity
Chromatin-remodeling enzymes perform the formidable task of reorganizing the structure of a stable macromolecular assembly, the nucleosome. Recently published work demonstrates that the SNF2H chromatin remodeler distorts the histone octamer structure upon binding to the nucleosome, then taps into this induced plasticity to productively achieve nucleosome sliding.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 341–343
Research Highlights |
DNA repair: Histones have got to go
DNA damage-induced histone degradation results in decreased nucleosome occupancy, which promotes homologous recombination by enhancing the dynamicity of chromatin.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 138–139
Research Highlights |
3D solutions to complex gene regulation
Edith Heard describes how the discovery of lamina-associated domains changed her thinking about the mechanisms of X-chromosome inactivation and gene regulation.
Research Highlights |
Chromatin: Chromatin variation underLINEdNature Reviews Genetics 17, 504–505
Research Highlights |
Diabetic nephropathy: Chromatin remodelling in diabetic nephropathyNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 444