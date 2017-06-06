Chromatin remodelling

Definition

Chromatin remodelling is the process by which the DNA wrapped within nucleosomes becomes accessible to regulatory elements, such as transcription factors and the replication machinery. Chromatin remodelling can result from covalent modification of histones by histone acetyltransferases, histone deacetylases, histone methyltransferases or kinases, and by ATP-dependent protein complexes that physically remodel, move or remove nucleosomes.

