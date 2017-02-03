Cholestasis

Definition

Cholestasis is a condition in which the flow of bile from the gall bladder to the duodenum is impaired. The condition can result from obstruction of the extrahepatic or intrahepatic bile ducts  for example, by gallstones or malignancy  or from impaired secretion of bile by hepatocytes.

