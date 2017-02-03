Cholestasis
Cholestasis is a condition in which the flow of bile from the gall bladder to the duodenum is impaired. The condition can result from obstruction of the extrahepatic or intrahepatic bile ducts for example, by gallstones or malignancy or from impaired secretion of bile by hepatocytes.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Mutations in the nuclear bile acid receptor FXR cause progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis
Neonatal cholestasis is a result of elevated bile acid levels, and is associated with mutations in genes regulating bile acid homeostasis. Here the authors identify mutations in the bile acid sensing farnesoid X receptor in four individuals with neonatal cholestasis from two unrelated families.Nature Communications 7, 10713
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Sepsis: Bile acids promote inflammation in cholestasis-associated sepsisNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Research Highlights |
Liver: PET for bile transport kineticsNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 260–261
Research Highlights |
Liver: Uncovering the secrets of secretin
Research Highlights |
Biliary tract: Newly identified biliatresone causes biliary atresia
News and Views |
Reproductive endocrinology: Maternal cholestasis and offspring metabolic abnormalities
Papacleovoulou and colleagues demonstrate that maternal cholestasis during pregnancy is associated with offspring adiposity and metabolic abnormalities, both in humans and in mice. This study reinforces the overwhelming evidence of the critical role of the in utero environment as a major determinant of adult health and disease.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 9, 567–568