Chloride channels
Chloride channels are ion channels activated by various triggers, including voltage, calcium and pH. Chloride channels allow passage across the membrane of chloride (Cl−) and other anions such as HCO3−, I− and NO3−. Chloride channels are important for setting a cell’s membrane potential and pH, and play a role in maintaining proper cell volume, among other functions.
Latest Research and Reviews
Scientific Reports 7, 46170
A synthetic ion transporter that disrupts autophagy and induces apoptosis by perturbing cellular chloride concentrations
A squaramide-based anion transporter has now been shown to cause changes in the lysosomal pH leading to impairment of lysosomal enzyme activity and disruption of autophagic processes. The study provides the first experimental evidence that synthetic ion transporters can both disrupt autophagy and induce apoptosis.
Crystal structure and functional characterization of a light-driven chloride pump having an NTQ motif
The atypical rhodopsin ClR from flavobacterium Nonlabens marinus is a light-driven chloride-pumping protein. Here, the authors show that ClR crystal structure presents two chloride ion-binding sites, proposing a molecular pathway for ion transport by this light-driven pump.Nature Communications 7, 12677
Regulation of CLC-1 chloride channel biosynthesis by FKBP8 and Hsp90βScientific Reports 6, 32444
A voltage-dependent chloride channel fine-tunes photosynthesis in plants
Plants have evolved to maximize energy capture while protecting their photosynthetic machinery in response to rapid variation in light conditions. Here, the authors describe a chloroplast voltage-dependent anion channel that contributes to photoprotection by fine-tuning the ion balance across the thylakoid membrane.Nature Communications 7, 11654
News and Comment
News and Views |
Handling accumulated internal Cl− at inhibitory synapses
A study in this issue finds that under conditions of intense activity at specific inhibitory synapses, the voltage gated Cl− channel CIC-2 is vital for allowing efflux of accumulated internal Cl−.Nature Neuroscience 13, 1043–1044
Research Highlights |
Cell biology: A channel to stretch
Researchers in Hong Kong have discovered an unexpected feature of the cystic fibrosis ion channel