Chloride channels

Definition

Chloride channels are ion channels activated by various triggers, including voltage, calcium and pH. Chloride channels allow passage across the membrane of chloride (Cl−) and other anions such as HCO3−, I− and NO3−. Chloride channels are important for setting a cell’s membrane potential and pH, and play a role in maintaining proper cell volume, among other functions.

