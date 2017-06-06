Chemical modification
Chemical modification describes the modification, addition or removal, through chemical reaction, of any of a variety of macromolecules, including proteins and nucleic acids. It refers to the use of chemical reagents in vitro rather than to post-translational modification of biological molecules during biosynthesis in vivo.
TET-mediated active DNA demethylation: mechanism, function and beyond
A key mode of regulating DNA methylation is through active demethylation driven by TET-mediated oxidation of 5-methylcytosine (5mC). This Review discusses our latest understanding of the mechanisms and regulation of active DNA demethylation, and the roles of active demethylation (and the oxidized 5mC intermediates) in gene regulation, genome stability, development and disease.
Structural and functional characterization of the hydrogenase-maturation HydF protein
The structure of the hydrogenase-maturation protein HydF in the holo form with its [4Fe-4S] cluster reveals a labile glutamate ligand that allows binding of artificial 2Fe subcluster mimics, thus endowing HydF with its own hydrogenase activity.
Simultaneous quantification of N- and O-glycans using a solid-phase method
The comprehensive study of protein glycosylation has been complicated by the complex structural diversity of glycans. In this protocol, Yang et al. describe a solid-phase method for the sequential analysis of N-linked and O-linked glycans.Nature Protocols 12, 1229–1244
Bioconjugation: Methionine's time to shineNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Antibody–drug conjugates: The missing link
The targeted release of bioactive molecules to diseased tissues has the potential to improve therapeutic efficacy, but not all drugs contain a free functional group that can be easily attached to an antibody. Now, a linker technology has been developed to enable the traceless release of tertiary and heteroaryl amine-containing drugs.Nature Chemistry 8, 1088–1090
Chemical synthesis: Linking up lysinesNature Chemical Biology 12, 657
Glycomics: Highlights for carbohydratesNature Chemical Biology 12, 575
Protein synthesis: Taming transmembrane proteinsNature Chemical Biology 12, 305
Site-specific conjugation improves therapeutic index of antibody drug conjugates with high drug loadingNature Biotechnology 33, 694–696