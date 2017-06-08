Research | | open
Characterization and analytical techniques
Characterization and analytical techniques are methods used to identify, isolate or quantify chemicals or materials, or to characterize their physical properties. They include microscopy, light or radiation scattering, spectroscopy, calorimetry, chromatography, gravimetric and other measurements used in chemistry and materials science.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3078
Research | | open
Disentangling Auger decays in O2 by photoelectron-ion coincidencesScientific Reports 7, 2899
Research | | open
Electron Ptychographic Diffractive Imaging of Boron Atoms in LaB6 CrystalsScientific Reports 7, 2858
News and Comment
News and Views |
Material witness: Is this holy relic preserved?Nature Materials 16, 503
News and Views |
Lithium–oxygen batteries: The reaction mechanism revealed
Using in situ environmental transmission electron microscopy, the structural and phase changes of the reaction products of an air cathode during discharging and charging can be visualized in real time.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 503–504
News and Views |
Nanocrystal superlattices: The pathway to atomic alignment
Two independent studies provide insight on the formation of nanocrystal superlattices and their atomic alignment using real-time in situ X-ray scattering techniques.Nature Materials 15, 1225–1226
News and Views |
Material witness: Bright new start for Europe?Nature Materials 15, 935
Comments and Opinion |
The slightness of gravimetry
Michel Van Camp and Olivier de Viron are attracted to the fluctuations in the Earth's gravitational pull.Nature Physics 12, 816
Comments and Opinion |
Counting atoms
Enrico Massa and Giovanni Mana expound on the substance of the Avogadro constant.Nature Physics 12, 522