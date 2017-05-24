Cerebellum

Definition

The cerebellum is part of the hindbrain that is located below the temporal and occipital lobes of the cerebral cortex. It consists of a thin, densely folded cerebellar cortex surrounding the deep cerebellar nuclei. It has important roles in motor control and motor learning, and also non-motor functions in language, cognitive processing and emotion.

