Cerebellum
The cerebellum is part of the hindbrain that is located below the temporal and occipital lobes of the cerebral cortex. It consists of a thin, densely folded cerebellar cortex surrounding the deep cerebellar nuclei. It has important roles in motor control and motor learning, and also non-motor functions in language, cognitive processing and emotion.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Genetic silencing of olivocerebellar synapses causes dystonia-like behaviour in mice
Dystonia is thought to be driven by impairments in cerebellar signalling. The authors use a mouse genetic approach to silence excitatory transmission in the inferior olive to cerebellum pathway, resulting in dystonia-like signs in the animals which can be alleviated using DBS stimulation of the pathway.Nature Communications 8, 14912
Research |
Cerebellar granule cells acquire a widespread predictive feedback signal during motor learning
Granule cells constitute half of the cells in the brain, yet their activity during behavior is largely uncharacterized. The authors report that granule cells encode multisensory representations that evolve with learning into a predictive motor signal. This activity may help the cerebellum implement a forward model for action.Nature Neuroscience 20, 727–734
Protocols |
Decerebrate mouse model for studies of the spinal cord circuits
This protocol describes how to create a decerebrate mouse model for investigating sensory-motor integration and motor output from the spinal cord.Nature Protocols 12, 732–747
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cerebellum: The little learning brain
Two recent studies report changes in the activity of cerebellar granule cells during two different types of learning, providing insights into the function of these cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 263
Research Highlights |
Glia: Identity-drivenNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 200
News and Views |
Carrot or stick in motor learning
A study shows that reward and punishment have distinct influences on motor adaptation. Punishing mistakes accelerates adaptation, whereas rewarding good behavior improves retention.Nature Neuroscience 18, 480–481
News and Views |
Strength in more than numbers
Theory suggests that cerebellar granule cells combine sensory and motor signals originating from different sources. An unexpected logic governing how granule cells process different input sources may enhance computational power.Nature Neuroscience 18, 614–616
Research Highlights |
Gap junctions: Inputs alter coupling strength
Both GABAergic and glutamatergic projections can modulate the strength of electrical coupling between inferior olive neurons and alter neuron synchronization in the cerebellar inferior olive.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 282–283
News and Views |
Motor variability is not noise, but grist for the learning mill
A study demonstrates that variability in how people perform a movement can predict the rate of motor learning on an individual basis. This suggests that motor 'noise' is a central component of motor learning.Nature Neuroscience 17, 149–150