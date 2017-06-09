Cellular signalling networks
Cellular signalling networks are formed when different cell signalling pathways interact and are detected by a combination of experimental and computational methods. Understanding how a biological system responds to a signal can be deduced by analysing how multiple cell signalling pathways affect each other and, in turn, cellular processes within the network.
Single-cell entropy for accurate estimation of differentiation potency from a cell's transcriptome
Robust quantification of the differentiation potential of single cells is a task of great importance. Here the authors integrate single-cell RNA-Seq profiles with a cellular interaction network to compute the signaling entropy, and show that it can identify normal and cancer stem-cell phenotypes.Nature Communications 8, 15599
Modeling cellular signaling: taking space into the computation
In living systems, chemical reactions and the geometry of cells feed back on each other. Methods for computational modeling are beginning to take this complexity into account.Nature Methods 9, 239–242
