Cell-cycle proteins
Cell-cycle proteins are the proteins involved in regulation and maintenance of the cell cycle of eukaryotic cells. These include kinases and cyclins that regulate movement between the three phases of the cell cycle that leads to replication and division of a cell – these phases are interphase, mitosis and cytokinesis.
Chromatin dynamics during the cell cycle at centromeres
During the cell cycle, the centromeres of chromosomes have important roles and face key challenges, such as mediating successful chromosome segregation during mitosis and faithfully propagating their chromatin state to daughter chromosomes during S phase. This Review describes cell cycle-related features of centromeres, focusing on the nature and dynamics of centromeric chromatin, how it is intricately regulated and the potential implications for disease when these processes are disrupted.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 192–208
Hit the right spots: cell cycle control by phosphorylated guanosines in alphaproteobacteria
Recent studies have provided insights into the antagonistic roles of cyclic-di-GMP (c-di-GMP) and the alarmones guanosine tetraphosphate and guanosine pentaphosphate (collectively referred to as (p)ppGpp) in the regulation of the cell cycle in Alphaproteobacteria. In this Review, Viollier and colleagues discuss how those second messengers control the initiation of DNA replication and cytokinesis by modulating the synthesis and proteolysis of key regulators of the cell cycle.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 137–148
Cell cycle proteins as promising targets in cancer therapy
Proteins regulating cell cycle progression are involved in the formation of most cancer types. This Review discusses the role of cell cycle proteins in cancer, the rationale for targeting them in cancer treatment, results of clinical trials, as well as future therapeutic potential of various cell cycle inhibitors.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 93–115
Coupling changes in cell shape to chromosome segregation
When animal cells divide, they undergo dramatic changes in shape, polarity and mechanical properties. At mitotic entry, the remodelling of cortical actomyosin and cell–substrate adhesions, combined with osmotic swelling enable cell rounding, which is then reversed as cells exit mitosis. We now have a better understanding of the regulation of such shape changes and how they contribute to accurate segregation of chromosomes and other cellular components.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 511–521
Regulating Rho GTPases and their regulators
Rho GTPases, which cycle between a GTP-bound active form and a GDP-bound inactive form, regulate cytoskeletal and cell adhesion dynamics and thus are crucial for the coordination of cell migration, cell polarity and cell cycle progression. Rho GTPases and their regulators (GEFs, GAPs and GDIs) are also regulated by post-translational modifications and the formation of regulatory complexes to ensure precise spatiotemporal Rho GTPase activation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 496–510
