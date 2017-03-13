Catalytic DNA

Definition

Catalytic DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) are single-stranded DNA molecules with enzyme activity, for instance in cleaving RNA. Binding of catalytic DNA to its RNA targets is generally by Watson–Crick base pairing. Catalytic DNA can also target proteins and DNA with a range of outcomes, for instance as a peroxidase. Non-natural catalytic DNA molecules have been designed or discovered.

