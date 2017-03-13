Catalytic DNA
Catalytic DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) are single-stranded DNA molecules with enzyme activity, for instance in cleaving RNA. Binding of catalytic DNA to its RNA targets is generally by Watson–Crick base pairing. Catalytic DNA can also target proteins and DNA with a range of outcomes, for instance as a peroxidase. Non-natural catalytic DNA molecules have been designed or discovered.
EGFR induces DNA decomposition via phosphodiester bond cleavageScientific Reports 7, 43698
Directed evolution of artificial enzymes (XNAzymes) from diverse repertoires of synthetic genetic polymers
The authors describe methods for the directed evolution of artificial endonuclease and ligase enzymes by X-SELEX, from diverse repertoires of synthetic genetic polymers (XNAzymes). The protocol has been applied to four different XNA chemistries and three different reactions, and it is, in principle, applicable to many more.Nature Protocols 10, 1625–1642
Evolution of an Enzyme from a Noncatalytic Nucleic Acid SequenceScientific Reports 5, 11405
Therapeutics: Antitumour potential of catalytic DNA
A new study shows that a catalytic DNA molecule might be an effective and safe treatment for some forms of skin cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 12, 508–509
Probing the origin of life
RNA blocker to combat diseases