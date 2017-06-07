Cartilage

Definition

Cartilage is a semi-rigid, avascular connective tissue composed of chondrocytes loosely embedded in an extracellular matrix of collagen fibres, proteoglycans and other, noncollagenous proteins. The three main forms of cartilage are hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage.

