Cartilage
Cartilage is a semi-rigid, avascular connective tissue composed of chondrocytes loosely embedded in an extracellular matrix of collagen fibres, proteoglycans and other, noncollagenous proteins. The three main forms of cartilage are hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage.
Joint morphogenetic cells in the adult mammalian synovium
The stem cells that maintain and repair adult joint tissues in mammals, including articular cartilage, remain incompletely defined. Here the authors perform lineage tracing studies in adult mice and find an ontogenetically defined progenitor cell population that is functional in the synovial joint and distinct from previously reported mesenchymal stem cell populations.Nature Communications 8, 15040
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
Osteoarthritis: UCMA links cartilage and bone in OANature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 130
Cartilage-targeting drug delivery: can electrostatic interactions help?
Current osteoarthritis therapies cannot sufficiently target cartilage and guarantee a biological response owing to limitations in the delivery methods. This Perspectives article discusses how electrostatic interactions can be utilized to increase drug penetration and retention in cartilage to provide sustained intra-tissue delivery.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 183–193
Regenerative medicine: Engineered iPSCs for cartilage repair
Osteoarthritis: GDF5 modifies disease in OA rat model
Regenerative medicine: A nose for cartilage repairNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 691