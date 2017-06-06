News and Views |
Cancer therapeutic resistance
Cancer therapeutic resistance occurs as cancers develop resistance to treatments such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and targeted therapies, through many different mechanisms. These include specific genetic and epigenetic changes in the cancer cell and/or the microenvironment in which the cancer cell resides.
- Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Rare cell variability and drug-induced reprogramming as a mode of cancer drug resistance
Through drug exposure, a rare, transient transcriptional program characterized by high levels of expression of known resistance drivers can get ‘burned in’, leading to the selection of cells endowed with a transcriptional drug resistance and thus more chemoresistant cancers.
Codon bias imposes a targetable limitation on KRAS-driven therapeutic resistance
KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.Nature Communications 8, 15617
Exploring the TRAILs less travelled: TRAIL in cancer biology and therapy
Clinical trials testing activators of tumour necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor (TRAIL-R) signalling in cancer have not met expectations. This Review discusses new insights that might explain clinical failure, but also provide the basis for harnessing TRAIL-Rs for cancer therapy.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 352–366
Unravelling the biology of SCLC: implications for therapy
For three decades, the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) has remained essentially unchanged, and patient outcomes remain dismal. In the past 5 years, however, advances in our understanding of the disease, at the molecular level, have resulted in the development of new therapeutic strategies, encompassing immunotherapies and novel molecularly targeted agents. Herein, authors review the breakthroughs that hold the promise to improve SCLC outcomes.
A Novel Indication for Panobinostat as a Senolytic Drug in NSCLC and HNSCCScientific Reports 7, 1900
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Immunotherapy: Macrophages hijack anti-PD-1 therapy
Lung cancer: Tracing tumour evolution
Prostate cancer: Transdifferentiation results in resistance