Cancer prevention
Cancer prevention includes treatments, procedures and lifestyle changes that aim to reduce the risk that cancer will develop in an individual. Some cancer prevention strategies are well known and government-funded; for example, stopping smoking, eating a healthy diet and undergoing a specific screening procedure, such as mammography.
Tumorigenesis: Cancer as a symptom of evolution?
A paper in Science by Tomasetti, Li and Vogelstein develops their 'bad luck' model further and explores how different sources of DNA mutation influence different cancer types.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
Genomics: A different view of the landscape
Using data from The Cancer Genome Atlas, Carter et al. find that germline variations can influence tumour sites of origin and somatic mutations.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 206–207
Cancer risk: Generating tumours: it's all in the balance
Two papers examine the influence of different stem cell characteristics on tumorigenesis in an organ-specific and age-associated manner, continuing the debate on the influence of intrinsic and extrinsic factors on cancer risk.Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 753
Health policy: HPV vaccination in boys — will the UK join the fight?
The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization recently announced a further delay before considering the subject of widespread human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in teenage boys, thereby excluding an estimated 2.9 million boys from receiving an effective treatment in this interim period. Vaccination of boys can offer significant clinical, economic and ethical advantages.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 721–722
Prostate cancer: A COX-2 far?Nature Reviews Urology 13, 496
Prevention: RANKLing with breast cancer developmentNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 466