Cancer imaging
Cancer imaging is an umbrella term that covers the many approaches used to research and diagnose cancer. Originally used to diagnose and stage the disease, cancer imaging is now also used to assist with surgery and radiotherapy, to look for early responses to cancer therapies and to identify patients who are not responding to treatment.
Dynamic contrast-enhanced photoacoustic imaging using photothermal stimuli-responsive composite nanomodulators
Photoacoustic imaging becomes an enabling technology that is designed for clinic diagnosis of disease. Here, Chen et al. report an imaging contrast agent—plasmonic nanoparticles caged in hydrogel subject to reversible volume change depending on temperature, which exhibits tunable photoacoustic signal.Nature Communications 8, 15782
Synthesis and preliminary PET imaging of 11C and 18F isotopologues of the ROS1/ALK inhibitor lorlatinib
Lorlatinib—a ROS1/ALK inhibitor—is currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancers. Here the authors develop synthetic routes to 11C- and 18F-labelled lorlatinib, with subsequent PET imaging showing good blood brain barrier permeability in non-human primates.Nature Communications 8, 15761
Cancer: Seeing the ebb of a tumour virus
A fluorescent peptide that blocks the dimerization of a protein associated with the Epstein–Barr virus enables the imaging and growth inhibition of tumours attributed to the pathogen.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0059
Sensors and probes: A magnetic alternative to FRET
A new approach measures nanoscale distances based on magnetic resonance tuning.Nature Methods 14, 336–337
Prostate cancer: Improving diagnosis — can MP-MRI fulfil its PROMIS?Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 137
Endoscopy: Chromoendoscopy in IBD: indispensable in real-life screening
Long-standing IBD is associated with an increased risk of neoplasia. Chromoendoscopy was proven to be the most sensitive modality for dysplasia detection in several clinical trials, but a new study has now shown it to be an effective screening strategy in a routine clinical setting, further warranting its implementation into real-world practice.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 688–690
Imaging: PSMA PET–CT in initial prostate cancer staging
The speed with which PSMA PET–CT has been adopted for prostate cancer imaging is unprecedented. This technique's clinical value in recurrent disease is uncontested, but its role in initial staging is unclear. Two studies now provide important data on the value of PSMA PET–CT at this management stage.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 498–499
Sensors and probes: Luciferase gets deep and sensitive
A luciferin analog enables highly sensitive bioluminescent imaging from deep within biological tissue samples.Nature Methods 13, 615