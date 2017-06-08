Calcium and phosphate metabolic disorders
Calcium and phosphate metabolic disorders are disorders that are characterized by abnormalities in the processing of calcium or phosphate. These disorders can affect the absorption, transport, storage and use of these minerals. Examples include hypocalcaemia and hyperphosphataemia.
Tmbim1 is a multivesicular body regulator that protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in mice and monkeys by targeting the lysosomal degradation of Tlr4
Toll-like receptor (TLR) 4 is a key mediator of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progression. Targeting TLR4 degradation via the lysosome pathway improves outcome in mouse and monkey models of this condition.Nature Medicine 23, 742–752
Dialysis: Efficacy of tenapanor in hyperphosphataemiaNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Metabolism: Calcium–T2DM link strengthensNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 626
Mineral metabolism: The perils of a falling PTH due to high dialysate calcium
New data suggest that a fall in parathyroid hormone (PTH) 12 months after initiating haemodialysis is associated with cardiovascular death at 12–24 months. The main independent predictor for the fall in PTH is a high dialysate calcium concentration, which might not only reduce PTH but also induce vascular calcification.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 264–266
Mineral metabolism: Proteinuria increases phosphate retention
Cardiovascular disease: Role for Klotho and phosphate in cardiac remodellingNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 674