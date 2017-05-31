News and Views |
Cadherins
Cadherins are transmembrane proteins that contain calcium-binding domains, termed 'cadherin repeats' in their extracellular regions. As the major constituents of adherens junctions, cadherins of adjacent cells mediate intercellular adhesion by interacting with each other, and by associating with specialized protein complexes linked to the actin cytoskeleton through their intracellular regions.
Nature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Linking E-cadherin mechanotransduction to cell metabolism through force-mediated activation of AMPK
Bays et al. demonstrate that application of force to E-cadherin leads to LKB1-dependent activation of AMPK and recruitment of AMPK to E-cadherin complexes to increase glucose uptake and ATP production and re-enforce cell–cell junctions.
Friction forces position the neural anlage
Zebrafish neuroectoderm morphogenesis is influenced by the mesoderm germ layer. Smutny et al. now show that friction forces between cells moving in opposite directions, mediated by E-cadherin adhesion, determine the position of the neural anlage.
A mechanically active heterotypic E-cadherin/N-cadherin adhesion enables fibroblasts to drive cancer cell invasion
Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) promote metastasis by creating tracks for cancer cell migration. Labernadie et al. now show that heterotypic adhesions between E-cadherin on cancer cells and N-cadherin on CAFs transmit forces to drive invasion.
Cadherins mediate cocaine-induced synaptic plasticity and behavioral conditioning
Drugs of abuse alter the strength of synaptic connections within the mesocorticolimbic dopamine system. The current study demonstrates that this is dependent on the recruitment of cadherin to the synaptic membrane. Increased cadherin at dopaminergic synapses impairs cocaine-induced synaptic plasticity, resulting in a reduction in cocaine preference.
Cell forces meet cell metabolism
Epithelial cells form energetically costly cell–cell adhesions in response to mechanical forces. How cells obtain their energy during this event is unclear. Activity of a key regulator of cell metabolism, the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), is now shown to be mechanoresponsive, and thus can bridge adhesion mechanotransduction and energy homeostasis.
Pulling cells out of tumours
Tumours are highly complex and contain multiple cell types. Cancer-associated fibroblasts are now shown to have a critical role in directly leading cancer cell invasion. This intercellular interaction relies on a mechanically active cadherin-based junction, and CAF-led invasion is demonstrated to require E-cadherin in the cancer cell.
Resolving the cadherin–F-actin connection
Cadherin adhesion complexes have recently emerged as sensors of tissue tension that regulate key developmental processes. Super-resolution microscopy experiments now unravel the spatial organization of the interface between cadherins and the actin cytoskeleton and reveal how vinculin, a central component in cadherin mechanotransduction, is regulated by mechanical and biochemical signals.
Cell migration: Let your fingers do the walking
Cadherin-based, finger-like cell–cell contacts are shown to serve as instructive structural cues that coordinate motility during collective cell migration.
Getting a grip on collective cell migration
Many cell types in our body move in a collective manner, which requires individual cells to align their movements relative to that of their neighbours. A mechanism is now described in which cadherin-rich protrusions are extended from leading migrating cells and engulfed by follower cells to guide collective migration.
Morphogenesis: Cadherin gradients sharpen somite boundaries