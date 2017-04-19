C4 photosynthesis

Definition

C4 photosynthesis is an evolved metabolic mechanism for plant carbon fixation, in which atmospheric CO2 is first incorporated into a 4-carbon intermediate, which is then shuttled to specialized internal cells. This biochemical and anatomical adaptation allows for a more efficient photosynthetic process compared to C3 photosynthesis, especially in non-optimal conditions.

