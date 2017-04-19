C4 photosynthesis
C4 photosynthesis is an evolved metabolic mechanism for plant carbon fixation, in which atmospheric CO2 is first incorporated into a 4-carbon intermediate, which is then shuttled to specialized internal cells. This biochemical and anatomical adaptation allows for a more efficient photosynthetic process compared to C3 photosynthesis, especially in non-optimal conditions.
Latest Research and Reviews
Ancestral light and chloroplast regulation form the foundations for C4 gene expression
C4 photosynthesis has evolved independently in over 60 plant lineages. This study shows expression of key C4 enzymes being controlled by light and the chloroplast in C3 leaves, potentially facilitating repeated evolution of C4 traits.Nature Plants 2, 16161
New evidence for grain specific C4 photosynthesis in wheatScientific Reports 6, 31721
C4 photosynthesis boosts growth by altering physiology, allocation and size
C4 photosynthesis is thought to be more efficient than the ancestral C3 form, but data directly comparing the two are inconsistent. This study compares 382 grasses and finds a consistent increase in growth and greater investment in water and nutrient acquisition in C4 species.Nature Plants 2, 16038
News and Comment
Photosynthesis: Compartment controlNature Plants 2, 16054