Brain–machine interface
A brain–machine interface (BMI) is a device that translates neuronal information into commands capable of controlling external software or hardware such as a computer or robotic arm. BMIs are often used as assisted living devices for individuals with motor or sensory impairments.
Latest Research and Reviews
WINCS Harmoni: Closed-loop dynamic neurochemical control of therapeutic interventionsScientific Reports 7, 46675
Rapid control and feedback rates enhance neuroprosthetic control
Brain machine interfaces (BMI) enable sensorimotor control of movement yet the parameters that may affect these pathways are not known. Here the authors show systematically that increasing the rate of control from brain as well as feedback rates to the subject results in better performance on a BMI task in monkeys.Nature Communications 8, 13825
Making brain–machine interfaces robust to future neural variability
Brain-machine interfaces (BMI) depend on algorithms to decode neural signals, but these decoders cope poorly with signal variability. Here, authors report a BMI decoder which circumvents these problems by using a large and perturbed training dataset to improve performance with variable neural signals.Nature Communications 7, 13749
News and Comment
Neuroprosthetics: Restoring multi-joint motor control
An intracortical brain–computer interface combined with functional electrical stimulation allows an individual with traumatic spinal cord injury to perform coordinated reaching and grasping movements.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0073
Motor neuron disease: Communication for completely locked-in patientsNature Reviews Neurology 13, 130
Neuroengineering: Deciphering neural drive
Decoding the firing of individual spinal motor neurons enables the offline control of prosthetic limbs.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0034
Systems neuroscience: Opening the gait
A brain–spine interface that uses decoded neural activity from motor cortex delivered to an electrical stimulation system in the spine was used to restore locomotor function in a monkey whose leg was paralyzed by spinal injury.
Systems neuroscience: Neural bypassNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 336