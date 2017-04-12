Research | | open
Bone marrow cells
Bone marrow cells are the cells contained within the bone marrow. These include stromal cells, which are not directly involved in haematopoiesis (adipocytes, endothelial cells, fibroblasts, osteoblasts, osteoclasts and macrophages), and haematopoietic stem cells, which are responsible for the production of blood cells such as leukocytes, erythrocytes and platelets.
Latest Research and Reviews
Navigating the bone marrow niche: translational insights and cancer-driven dysfunction
The bone marrow niche is a unique microenvironment that integrates the physiology of the skeleton and the marrow to maintain the haematopoietic stem cell pool and support whole-organism homeostasis. Reagan and Rosen examine the features of this microenvironment and the consequences of its disruption, particularly in relation to invasion by cancer cells, and discuss how better understanding of the niche could inform treatments for various disorders including skeletal diseases and malignancies.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 154–168
Exposure to a youthful circulation rejuvenates bone repair through modulation of β-catenin
The reparative capacity of tissues decreases with age. Here, Baht et al. perform parabiosis experiments and provide evidence for the existence of a soluble factor produced by young, but not old, haematopoietic cells that is capable of improving fracture repair in old mice.Nature Communications 6, 7131
News and Comment
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264
Stem cells: PTH regulates bone marrow progenitor fateNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Renal fibrosis: Activation of JAK3/STAT6 contributes to the development of renal fibrosisNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 445
Chemokine CC motif ligand 21 (CCL21); CCL25
Mouse studies suggest pretreatment of bone marrow cells with CCL21 and CCL25 could enhance T cell reconstitution after transplant.
Bone marrow vascular niche and the control of tumor growth in hematological malignanciesLeukemia 24, 1247–1248