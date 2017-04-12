Bone marrow cells

Definition

Bone marrow cells are the cells contained within the bone marrow. These include stromal cells, which are not directly involved in haematopoiesis (adipocytes, endothelial cells, fibroblasts, osteoblasts, osteoclasts and macrophages), and haematopoietic stem cells, which are responsible for the production of blood cells such as leukocytes, erythrocytes and platelets.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment