Bone
Bone is a mineralized connective tissue from which bones, the main component of the vertebrate skeleton, are formed. Bone tissue is composed of cells, namely osteoblasts, osteoclasts and osteocytes, and an extracellular matrix comprising inorganic hydroxyapatite crystals and organic collagen.
Bone loss is common in patients with diabetes, but the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms are unclear. Here the authors show high succinate levels in mice with type 2 diabetes and that succinate can signal through succinate receptor 1 on osteoclasts to induce bone resorption.Nature Communications 8, 15621
Bone: Osteoblasts and global energy metabolism – beyond osteocalcin
There is mounting evidence that osteoblasts are involved in the regulation of global energy metabolism. Although osteocalcin signalling remains important, the complexity of systemic energy storage and expenditure makes it likely that hitherto unknown factors are also involved in osteoblast-mediated regulation of metabolism.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 261–262
