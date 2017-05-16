Bladder disease

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Incontinence in the elderly, 'normal' ageing, or unaddressed pathology?
The risk of urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract (LUT) symptoms increases substantially with advancing age; however, such symptoms can emerge in otherwise healthy individuals. In this Review, the authors describe the changes in LUT physiology that take place during the ageing process, and whether or not these changes arise as a consequence of 'normal', healthy ageing, or unaddressed pathology.
Cell-based secondary prevention of childbirth-induced pelvic floor trauma
A substantial number of women have pelvic floor dysfunction, resulting in urinary and/or faecal incontinence, often many years after vaginal delivery. In this Review, the authors describe the potential of regenerative medicine to repair and regenerate pelvic floor muscles and thus prevent, or ameliorate the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 373–385
Overactive bladder in children
Overactive bladder in children is a surprisingly common syndrome that can persist into adulthood. Evidence increasingly suggests that this syndrome can be explained by neurological changes or comorbidities. Here, the author describes the causes, symptoms and management of paediatric patients with overactive bladder.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 520–532
Nocturia: aetiology and treatment in adults
Nocturia is a very common condition with major sequelae for affected patients. It leads to impaired quality of life and is associated with numerous morbidities including diabetes, coronary artery disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and depression. In this Review, the authors discuss the clinical relevance of nocturia and the need for treatment. They describe the various aetiologies of the condition and discuss a contemporary approach to its treatment and management, including methods to tailor treatment strategies to individual patients.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 573–583
The endocannabinoid system — a target for the treatment of LUTS?
Cannabinoid receptors and their agonists, endocannabinoids, can be detected throughout the urinary tract. However, despite a paucity of well-tolerated agents for patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), clinical targeting of this system has remained largely overlooked. In this Review, the authors describe the current evidence for a role of cannabinoids in micturition and as a treatment for LUTS.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 463–470
News and Comment
Pain: Chondroitin sulfate is superior to hyaluronic acid
Infection: Intravesical gentamicin ameliorates recurrent UTI
Surgery: Retzius-sparing RARP improves continence recovery
Incontinence: The dilemma with comparing efficacy of OAB treatments
The comparative efficacy of drugs for the management of overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) remains undefined. A new indirect treatment comparison demonstrates similar efficacy of mirabegron versus several antimuscarinic drugs and onabotulinum toxin A in a number of outcome measures. Head-to-head trials of these agents are still required to optimize the management of patients with OAB.
Incontinence: How do β3-adrenoceptor agonists work in the bladder?
Data from an immunohistochemical study reveal abundant expression of β3-adrenoceptors on cholinergic nerves of the human urinary bladder. This finding suggests that the effects of β3-adrenoceptor agonists on overactive bladder are not mediated simply through direct inhibition of bladder smooth muscle cell excitability, but might involve a more complex mechanism, including an inhibitory effect on cholinergic nerve terminals.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 330–332
Pain: Changes in urinary microbiota correlate with IC/BPSNature Reviews Urology 14, 260