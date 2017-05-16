Bladder disease

Bladder disease is an umbrella term used to describe pathological conditions that affect the structure or function of the bladder. Bladder diseases include conditions related to inflammation, infection and urinary incontinence.

    The risk of urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract (LUT) symptoms increases substantially with advancing age; however, such symptoms can emerge in otherwise healthy individuals. In this Review, the authors describe the changes in LUT physiology that take place during the ageing process, and whether or not these changes arise as a consequence of 'normal', healthy ageing, or unaddressed pathology.

    • William Gibson
    •  & Adrian Wagg
    Nature Reviews Urology

    A substantial number of women have pelvic floor dysfunction, resulting in urinary and/or faecal incontinence, often many years after vaginal delivery. In this Review, the authors describe the potential of regenerative medicine to repair and regenerate pelvic floor muscles and thus prevent, or ameliorate the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.

    • Geertje Callewaert
    • , Marina Monteiro Carvalho Mori Da Cunha
    • , Nikhil Sindhwani
    • , Maurilio Sampaolesi
    • , Maarten Albersen
    •  & Jan Deprest
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 373–385

    Overactive bladder in children is a surprisingly common syndrome that can persist into adulthood. Evidence increasingly suggests that this syndrome can be explained by neurological changes or comorbidities. Here, the author describes the causes, symptoms and management of paediatric patients with overactive bladder.

    • Israel Franco
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 520–532

    Nocturia is a very common condition with major sequelae for affected patients. It leads to impaired quality of life and is associated with numerous morbidities including diabetes, coronary artery disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and depression. In this Review, the authors discuss the clinical relevance of nocturia and the need for treatment. They describe the various aetiologies of the condition and discuss a contemporary approach to its treatment and management, including methods to tailor treatment strategies to individual patients.

    • Hasan Dani
    • , Ashanda Esdaille
    •  & Jeffrey P. Weiss
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 573–583

    Cannabinoid receptors and their agonists, endocannabinoids, can be detected throughout the urinary tract. However, despite a paucity of well-tolerated agents for patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), clinical targeting of this system has remained largely overlooked. In this Review, the authors describe the current evidence for a role of cannabinoids in micturition and as a treatment for LUTS.

    • Petter Hedlund
    •  & Christian Gratzke
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 463–470
