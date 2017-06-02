Bionanoelectronics
Bionanoelectronics is an interdisciplinary field concerned with systems that interface biological matter with synthetic biocompatible nanomaterials for use in electronic components. Examples of bionanoelectronic systems are biosensors, drug-delivery devices and neural circuits.
Electrostatic melting in a single-molecule field-effect transistor with applications in genomic identification
DNA hybridization of two single-strands to form a double-stranded helix is widely used for genomic identification applications. Here, Vernick et al. record duplex formation of 20-mer oligonucleotide using a single-molecule field-effect transistor, where DNA kinetics is affected by electrostatic bias.Nature Communications 8, 15450
Scalable electrophysiology in intact small animals with nanoscale suspended electrode arrays
Suspended electrodes integrated into a scalable microfluidic device can be used for electrical measurements in large numbers of small organisms.
Size Specific Transfection to Mammalian Cells by Micropillar Array ElectroporationScientific Reports 6, 38661
Stable long-term chronic brain mapping at the single-neuron level
Flexible mesh electronics facilitate stable long-term recordings of the same single neurons in mouse brains over months, enabling chronic recordings in behaving animals and longitudinal studies to resolve aging-dependent changes in neural activity.Nature Methods 13, 875–882
Tissue engineering: Nanoelectronics for the heart
Real-time three-dimensional mapping and control of in vitro cardiomyocytes opens new paths for post-surgery heart monitoring and stimulation.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 738–739
Bioelectronics: Sensing beyond the limit
Arrays of CMOS nanocapacitors, which can operate at high frequencies, can be used to sense beyond the Debye screening length.Nature Nanotechnology 10, 734–735
Metabolic engineering: Enzyme control on a chip
Electrical signals can be used to assemble and tune enzymes, resulting in controlled levels of optically, electrochemically and biologically active products.Nature Nanotechnology 9, 571–572
Next-generation wearable electronics
New fabric-like sensors measure and transmit mechanical strain on the skin with unprecedented sensitivity.Nature Biotechnology 32, 642–643
Bacterial nanowires: An extended membraneNature Nanotechnology 9, 750
Sensors and probes: Flexible and minimally invasive nanowiresNature Methods 11, 131