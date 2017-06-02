Research | | open
Bioinformatics is a field of study that uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data. It includes the collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation and modelling of data for analysis, visualization or prediction through the development of algorithms and software.
In silico analyses of deleterious missense SNPs of human apolipoprotein E3Scientific Reports 7, 2510
Spatially resolved transcriptome profiling in model plant species
An effective and high-throughput technology spatially profiles the whole transcriptome of intact plant tissues from Arabidopsis thaliana, Populus tremula and Picea abies. It is also suitable for other species that are less genetically tractable.Nature Plants 3, 17061
Rheumatoid arthritis: Modelling cytokine signalling networks
Although an imbalance between proinflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokines has been implicated in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the identification of specific cytokines regulating RA pathophysiology is still challenging. Modelling cytokine signalling networks and evaluating associated pathway activities might facilitate the effective identification of cytokines for treatment and prevention of RA.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 5–6
How do we know what we know? Discovering neuroscience data sets through minimal metadata
Sean Hill explains why the growing importance of data-intensive neuroscience makes it crucial for the community to establish minimal metadata standardsNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 735–736
How can brain mapping initiatives cooperate to achieve the same goal?
Okano and Yamamori consider how the different international brain research initiatives might collaborate to achieve their common aims.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 733–734
