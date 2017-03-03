Latest Research and Reviews
The role of the prostate in male fertility, health and disease
The prostate gland is the major male reproductive gland involved in male fertility. In this Review, the authors discuss the reproductive function of the prostate gland, summarizing physiological and molecular mechanisms that connect prostate homeostasis with male fertility and describing how these mechanisms are associated with prostatic diseases. They highlight the central role of Zn2+ and citrate in regulating activities of the prostate epithelium, discuss the influence of bacteria-related prostate inflammation on male fertility, and note the potential role of prostatic inflammation in the development of prostatic hyperplastic growth and prostate carcinogenesis.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 379–386
Benign prostatic hyperplasia
Benign prostatic hyperplasia, which causes lower urinary tract symptoms, is a common diagnosis among ageing men that is associated with many risks factors, including metabolic syndrome. In this Primer, these risk factors are described, as well diagnostic work-up and treatment options.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16031
Lower urinary tract symptoms, benign prostatic hyperplasia and metabolic syndrome
In this Review, Vignozzi and colleagues describe how metabolic syndrome and its components contribute to the development of lower urinary tract symptoms during ageing, highlighting the influence of inflammation and sex steroid imbalance. They also discuss whether lifestyle modification and weight loss are effective in prevention and treatment of this urological condition.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 108–119
News and Comment
BPH: Making a splash against LUTSNature Reviews Urology 14, 200
BPH: WAVEing goodbye to LUTS?Nature Reviews Urology 13, 4
BPH: Are STIs linked with BPH/LUTS outcomes?Nature Reviews Urology 12, 122