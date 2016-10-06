Batesian mimicry

Latest Research and Reviews
doublesex is a mimicry supergene
The phenomenon of sex-limited mimicry is phylogenetically widespread in the swallowtail butterfly genus Papilio — now, a single gene, doublesex, is shown to control supergene mimicry, a finding that is in contrast to the long-held view that supergenes are likely to be controlled by a tightly linked cluster of loci.Nature 507, 229–232
Molecular basis of wing coloration in a Batesian mimic butterfly, Papilio polytesScientific Reports 3, 3184