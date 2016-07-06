Basophils
Basophils are circulating granular leukocytes that are characterized by a relatively pale-staining, lobate nucleus and cytoplasm containing coarse dark-staining granules of variable size and stainable by basic dyes. Basophils are important in controlling multicellular parasite infections, but can also be involved in allergy.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Thymic stromal lymphopoietin–elicited basophil responses promote eosinophilic esophagitis
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is characterized by esophageal eosinophilia, but the underlying mechanisms promoting eosinophil accumulation remain unclear. David Artis and his colleagues describe a new mouse model of EoE-like disease. The development of EoE-like disease is dependent on thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and basophils, whereas inhibition of TSLP or depletion of basophils attenuates established disease. Moreover, individuals with EoE have increased TSLP expression and basophils in the esophagus, suggesting that the TSLP-basophil axis can be targeted in patients with EoE.Nature Medicine 19, 1005–1013
Research |
Genetic analysis of basophil function in vivo
The contribution of basophils to allergic and helminth immunity remains unclear. Locksley and colleagues use reporter strains and two-photon microscopy to demonstrate that basophils do not mediate T helper type 2 priming in vivo.Nature Immunology 12, 527–535
Research |
Basophils and the T helper 2 environment can promote the development of lupus nephritis
Basophils initiate T helper type 2 responses after exposure to allergens and IgE immune complexes. Juan Rivera and his colleagues find that elevated amounts of IgE in Lyn−/− mice drive basophil activation, secretion of T helper type 2 cytokines and production of autoantibodies, leading to a lupus-like phenotype in mice and to glomerulonephritis. Depletion of basophils or deficiencies in IgE or interleukin-4 are sufficient to reduce autoantibody production and prevent kidney damage. Data from subjects with SLE suggest that increased IgE levels and activated basophils may contribute to disease.Nature Medicine 16, 701–707
Research | | open
Basophils are required for the induction of Th2 immunity to haptens and peptide antigens
Both dendritic cells and basophils have been shown to influence T helper 2 cell induction, however the relative importance of their roles remains unclear. Otsuka et al. find that basophils present hapten and peptide antigens to T cells, but are unable to present protein antigens in the absence of dendritic cells.Nature Communications 4, 1738
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Asthma and allergy: Basophils make food hard to swallow
TSLP and basophils collaborate to cause food allergy.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 619
Research Highlights |
Good microbesNature Immunology 13, 533
Research Highlights |
Autoimmunity: New players in lupus nephritis
IgE autoantibodies activate basophils and promote lupus nephritis.Nature Reviews Immunology 10, 464–465
News and Views |
Activated basophils give lupus a booster shot
Basophils have recently been identified as antigen-presenting cells that are required for optimal antibody responses. New findings now show that activation of these cells can amplify autoimmune responses in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (pages 701–707).Nature Medicine 16, 635–636
Correspondence |
Reply to: Basophils from humans with systemic lupus erythematosus do not express MHC-IINature Medicine 18, 489–490
Correspondence |
Basophils from humans with systemic lupus erythematosus do not express MHC-IINature Medicine 18, 488–489