Basolateral polarity
Basolateral polarity is a type of cell polarity specific to epithelial cells, referring to a specialised basolateral membrane oriented away from the lumen of internal cavities or the outside of the body, opposite a specialised apical membrane which faces the lumen. The two domains are often physically separated by adherens junctions complexes.
Organization and execution of the epithelial polarity programme
The epithelial polarity programme (EPP) is organized in response to extracellular cues and executed through the establishment of an apical–basal axis, intercellular junctions, epithelial-specific cytoskeletal rearrangements and a polarized trafficking machinery. Recent studies have provided insights into the interactions of the EPP with the polarized trafficking machinery and how they regulate epithelial polarization and depolarization.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 225–242