Basal cell carcinoma
Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is an epithelial tumour of the skin. It seldom metastasizes, but has the potential for local invasion and destruction. It usually occurs as one or several small pearly nodules with central depressions on the sun-exposed skin of older adults.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Defining the clonal dynamics leading to mouse skin tumour initiation
Skin stem cells, but not their progenitors, are able to form tumours owing to the ability of oncogene-targeted stem cells to increase symmetric self-renewing division and a higher p53-dependent resistance to apoptosis.Nature 536, 298–303
Research |
Genomic analysis identifies new drivers and progression pathways in skin basal cell carcinoma
Sergey Nikolaev, Stylianos Antonarakis and colleagues analyze the genetic architecture of 293 basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and characterize their mutational landscape. They observe UV signature mutations and identify new driver mutations in MYCN, PTPN14 and LATS1 in BCC.Nature Genetics 48, 398–406
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Tumorigenesis: A hairy and nervous start
Peterson et al. report that basal cell carcinomas primarily arise from stem cells within hair follicle and touch dome epithelia, and that cutaneous nerves promote tumorigenesis.Nature Reviews Cancer 15, 257
News and Views |
Skin cancer: Basal cell carcinoma—pay your money, take your choice
Superficial basal cell carcinomas are a common challenge in clinical dermatology because they are frequent and surgical approaches tend to scar. A large randomized trial comparing three nonsurgical approaches has shown that all had similar clinical outcomes—so, you pay your money and take your choice.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 10, 489–490
News and Views |
Stem cell reprogramming as a driver of basal cell carcinoma
Basal cell carcinoma has been shown to originate from activation of hedgehog signalling in interfollicular epidermal progenitor cells. Analyses of the early steps of basal cell carcinoma formation show that this process requires reprogramming of interfolliclular epidermal cells to an embryonic hair follicle progenitor-like fate, with concomitant Wnt pathway activation.Nature Cell Biology 14, 1246–1247
Research Highlights |
Signalling: A smooth alternative?Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 221
Research Highlights |
Tumorigenesis: Wound-up tumours
Two papers describe how wounds 'call' stem cells with the ability to initiate tumours out of their niches.Nature Reviews Cancer 11, 235