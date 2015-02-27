Autologous transplantation
Autologous transplantation is a procedure in which an individual's own tissue is used to replace their damaged tissue. The removed tissue can be used immediately at a different site. Alternatively, the tissue can be removed, the individual or the tissue can be treated, and the tissue can then be replaced, for example cell transplantation.
Haematological cancer: Cytarabine — new standard of care for MCL
Transplantation: Avoiding a mismatch to limit GVHD
Prevention: Washing out oral mucositis
Immunotherapy: Promising results from autologous T cell transfer
Autologous GVHD?