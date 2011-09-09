Latest Research and Reviews
Monument to peer review unveiled in Moscow
Cornerstone of modern science immortalized in concrete.
Where credit is due
Authors of research manuscripts should be aware of their authorship, have read the paper and agree with it. What else is required for co-authorship — and what merits only a mention in the acknowledgements — is less clear.Nature Geoscience 10, 323
It's not just you: science papers are getting harder to read
Papers from 2015 are a tougher read than some from the nineteenth century — and the problem isn't just about words, says Philip Ball.
Prominent British geneticist offers defence in long-running misconduct investigation
David Latchman says he did not have direct involvement in images at the heart of criticized papers from his group.
When a preprint becomes the final paper
A geneticist's decision not to publish his finalized preprint in a journal gets support from scientists online.
Controversial website that lists ‘predatory’ publishers shuts down
Librarian Jeffrey Beall won’t say why he has unpublished his widely read blog.