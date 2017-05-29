Atmospheric dynamics
Atmospheric dynamics encompasses all physical processes within atmospheres, including global and regional-scale circulation, convection, tropical and extratropical cyclones, and interannual variability. Information about atmospheric dynamics informs both short range weather forecasting and projections for medium to long term climate change.
Tightening of tropical ascent and high clouds key to precipitation change in a warmer climate
The sensitivity of global precipitation to warming is largely governed by changes in atmospheric longwave radiation, a function of cloud cover. Here the authors show that tightening of the tropical circulation with warming drives a decrease in high cloud cover, resulting in higher precipitation changes.Nature Communications 8, 15771
Extreme temperatures in Southeast Asia caused by El Niño and worsened by global warming
Record temperatures in mainland Southeast Asia in April 2016 had severe impacts on the population. Thirumalai et al. show that all April extremes occur after El Niño years, and that global warming has increased the likelihood of such extremes.Nature Communications 8, 15531
Formation Mechanism for 2015/16 Super El NiñoScientific Reports 7, 2976
Large anomalies in lower stratospheric water vapour and ice during the 2015–2016 El Niño
The El Niño of 2015–2016 was unusual and exceptionally strong. Satellite observations and modelling suggest that convective lofting and sublimation of ice particles during this event contributed to moistening of the lower stratosphere.Nature Geoscience 10, 405–409
Internal and external forcing of multidecadal Atlantic climate variability over the past 1,200 years
The North Atlantic region experiences climate variability on multidecadal timescales. An analysis of a tree-ring network shows this variability can be attributed to both internal and external forcing over the past 1,200 years.
Climate dynamics: Shorter monsoon seasonNature Climate Change 7, 388
Climate variability: The Atlantic's internal drum beat
The North Atlantic region experiences climate variability on a range of timescales. A climate reconstruction suggests that large-magnitude, multidecadal internal variability was a robust feature over the past 1,200 years.
Warming induced by greenhouse gases will increase the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, causing heavier rainfall events. Changing atmospheric circulation dynamics are now shown to either amplify or weaken regional increases, contributing to uncertainty in future precipitation extremes.
Planetary atmospheres: Layers of complexityNature Astronomy 1, 0125
Climate Dynamics: Shifting ocean interactionsNature Climate Change 7, 236
Climate science: Far-flung effects of Arctic warming
Arctic warming affects weather and climate thousands of miles to the south. Scientists are split on how large this effect is.Nature Geoscience 10, 253–254