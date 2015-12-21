Research |
Hanbury Brown and Twiss measurements in curved space
Hanbury Brown and Twiss measurements on speckle patterns propagating along curved surfaces improve understanding of spatial coherence.
Astronomical optics is a branch of optics and photonics that uses light-controlling components for imaging celestial objects. The most notable example is the telescope. Astronomical optics combines precisely machined lenses and mirrors to reduce any image distortion, and highly sensitive sensors to detect low levels of light.
Research |
Hanbury Brown and Twiss measurements on speckle patterns propagating along curved surfaces improve understanding of spatial coherence.
Research | | open
Laser frequency combs emit a spectrum of equally spaced peaks that can provide precise frequency references useful for astronomy. Here, the authors demonstrate a frequency comb using electro-optical modulation, which has a line spacing that is resolvable using grating spectrographs unlike the mode-locking approach.
Research | | open
Research | | open
Research |
By utilizing a microstructured optical waveguide around a microsphere, an optical anlogue of the effects of gravity on the motion of light rays is demonstrated. Both far-field gravitational-lensing effects and the critical phenomenon that occurs close to the photon sphere of astrophysical objects under hydrostatic equilibrium are experimentally demonstrated.
Research | | open
Understanding the behaviour of magnetic flux ropes in the Sun is crucial for explaining solar phenomena such as flares and space weather. Exploiting the high resolution available in the 1.6 m New Solar Telescope, Wang et al. capture the evolution of a flaring twisted flux rope in the low solar corona.
News and Views |
Quantum physics and gravitational physics remain separate due to the vastly different scales of time and space that they refer to. Now, research may point to links between them.
Research Highlights |
News |
Country plans two world-class telescopes for its Antarctic observatory.
News |
Team aims to settle running dispute over mysterious object.
Comments and Opinion |
Optical physicist plans to use 'genius grant' to promote search for exoplanets.
News |
Australia and South Africa will share the SKA.